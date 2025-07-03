Skip to Main Content
Overall 28-7 • LAND 19-1

McNeese Cowboys

McNeese Cowboys
  • Overall
    28-7
  • LAND
    19-1
McNeese Cowboys
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
@ 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-12)
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion
62
Final
76
Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
MCNSE
 19-1 28-7
LAMAR
 14-6 20-13
NICHST
 13-7 20-13
TXAMCC
 12-8 20-14
SELOU
 12-8 18-14
NWST
 12-8 16-16
UIW
 9-11 19-17
HOUBP
 9-11 12-20
TEXPA
 8-12 16-15
SFA
 7-13 14-17
TAMC
 3-17 5-26
NORL
 2-18 4-27
Schedule

Regular season
@
LAMAR
Sat, Mar 1
W 68-66
@
SFA
Mon, Mar 3
W 95-64
Postseason
vs
4
NWST
Tue, Mar 11
W 83-64
vs
2
LAMAR
Wed, Mar 12
W 63-54
@
5
CLEM
Thu, Mar 20
W 69-67
@
4
PURDUE
Sat, Mar 22
L 76-62
Now Playing

Top Cowboys News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southland 78.6
(54th) 		63.1
(14th)
Division I 76.6
(101st) 		64.5
(16th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 33
Coaches 39
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 58
