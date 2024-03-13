The Nicholls State Colonels and the McNeese Cowboys are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Legacy Center in the 2024 Southland Tournament final. McNeese is 29-3 on the season and went 17-1 to win the Southland regular-season title, while Nicholls is 20-13 overall and went 13-5 in league play to finish third in the league. Nicholls has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups over its in-state rivals.

However, McNeese is 6-3-1 against the spread during that span with a win and a cover in the last three meetings. The Cowboys are favored by 15.5 points in the latest McNeese vs. Nicholls odds and the over/under is 137.5 points. Before entering any McNeese vs. Nicholls picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Nicholls vs. McNeese. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

McNeese vs. Nicholls spread: McNeese -15.5

McNeese vs. Nicholls over/under: 137.5 points

McNeese vs. Nicholls money line: McNeese -1747, Nicholls +942

McNeese vs. Nicholls picks: See picks here

What you need to know about McNeese

The Cowboys took a big chance this offseason by hiring former LSU head coach Will Wade, who was given a show-cause penalty by the NCAA for serious recruiting violations with the Tigers. He was suspended for the first 10 games of the season but now he has McNeese in a position to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in 22 years.

McNeese earned a shocking win on the road over VCU to open the season and then also won at UAB with Wade suspended. After Wade returned, the Cowboys added a win at Michigan and then nearly ran the table in the Southland. They're coming off a 76-57 win over Lamar in the Southland Tournament semifinals where Shahada Wells had 27 points, five assists and four steals. Wells averages 17.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about Nicholls

Nicholls will look to end a 26-year NCAA Tournament drought of its own on Wednesday and its head coach, Tevon Saddler, is also in his first season with the program. The 29-year-old played at Nicholls, was the program's director of basketball operations, assisted at McNeese State and then was director of player personnel at Maryland before taking the job at his alma mater.

Saddler's Colonels earned a marquee win at LSU early in the season and then fought through a tough non-conference schedule before putting together a strong run during conference play. Nicholls State bested Texas A&M-Commerce and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime last night to make the finals. Diante Smith had 22 points in the victory and averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make McNeese vs. Nicholls picks

The model has simulated McNeese vs. Nicholls 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nicholls vs. McNeese, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 28-18 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks this season, and find out.