Overall 27-10 • BIG10 14-6

Last Game
Fri, Mar 28 |
@ 1 Auburn Tigers (32-6)
  • State Farm Arena
65
Final
78
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
6
PURDUE
Fri, Mar 14
W 86-68
@
2
MD
Sat, Mar 15
W 81-80
vs
5
WISC
Sun, Mar 16
W 59-53
vs
12
CALSD
Thu, Mar 20
W 68-65
@
4
TEXAM
Sat, Mar 22
W 91-79
@
1
AUBURN
Fri, Mar 28
L 78-65
Full Schedule
    4:00

    Danny Wolf Selected No. 27 Overall by Nets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: Yaxel Lendeborg Removes Name From Draft, Transfers to Michigan

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Yaxel Lendeborg forgoes NBA Draft to play at Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Yaxel Lendeborg | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    4:55

    #1 Auburn Advances to Elite 8 | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Who Has the Edge: #1 Auburn vs. #5 Michigan? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: Michigan vs Auburn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Top 5 players remaining in NCAA tournament: Vlad Goldin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Chip Patterson's Sweet 16 Picks: South Region

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: Michigan vs Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    1-on-1 with Warde Manuel: Why did winning the Big Ten Championship make no impact?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    1-on-1 with Warde Manuel: Maybe we should think about moving the men's BTT earlier

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    1-on-1 with AD Warde Manual: as for an NOA update "The process continues..."

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Is Michigan on upset alert against UC San Diego? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    NCAA Tournament Game Preview: Michigan vs UC San Diego | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    The case for Michigan to win the South Region | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Steady Droppin' Dimes - Can Dusty May's 2025 offensive strategy shine bright in tournament play

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Steady Droppin' Dimes - Michigan's prep work for tourney season paying off

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    MUST-SEE: Michigan's Tre Donaldson goes end-to-end for driving layup to win Big Ten semifinal

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Wolverines News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 74.8
(121st) 		75.1
(243rd)
Division I 78.0
(75th) 		71.5
(160th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 10 4
Coaches 11 4
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 8
NET 23 2
Full Rankings