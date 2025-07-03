Last Game
Fri, Mar 28 |
@ 1 Auburn Tigers (32-6)
- State Farm Arena
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Postseason
|
vs
6
|
@
2
|
vs
5
|
vs
12
|
@
4
|
@
1
-
4:00
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
74.8
(121st)
|
75.1
(243rd)
|Division I
|
78.0
(75th)
|
71.5
(160th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|10
|4
|Coaches
|11
|4
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|8
|—
|NET
|23
|2