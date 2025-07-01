Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-19 • ACC 7-13

Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESPU
@ SMU Mustangs (24-11)
  • Spectrum Center
53
Final
73
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NCST
Wed, Feb 26
W 74-60
@
VATECH
Sat, Mar 1
L 101-95 / OT
@
SMU
Tue, Mar 4
L 77-75
vs
UVA
Sat, Mar 8
W 84-70
Postseason
@
11
FSU
Tue, Mar 11
W 66-62
@
6
SMU
Wed, Mar 12
L 73-53
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Top 5 Freshman for the Last 25 Years: No. 1 Carmelo Anthony

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Syracuse vs Florida State ACC Tournament Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    5:59

    Syracuse vs Virginia Men's Basketball Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    5:54

    Syracuse vs NC State Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    5:59

    Syracuse vs Boston College Men's Basketball Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    5:58

    Syracuse at California Men's Basketball Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    Eddie Lampkin discusses win over Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    4:05

    JJ Starling discusses win over Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    5:59

    Syracuse vs Miami WBB Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    5:59

    Syracuse vs Georgia Tech Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    JJ Starling Discusses Cornell Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Donnie Freeman Discusses Cornell Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Elijah Moore Discusses Cornell Win

  • Image thumbnail
    5:59

    Syracuse Women's Basketball vs Fairleigh Dickinson Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Chris Bell discusses win over Le Moyne

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    Jyare Davis discusses win over Le Moyne

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    ACC Season Preview: Syracuse Orange | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Syracuse emerges as favorite for legacy prospect | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

Top Orange News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 74.1
(138th) 		77.8
(302nd)
Division I 74.7
(147th) 		77.8
(323rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 133
