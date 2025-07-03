Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-15 • AEAST 6-10

UMass Lowell River Hawks

UMass Lowell River Hawks
  • Overall
    17-15
  • AEAST
    6-10
UMass Lowell River Hawks
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Maine Black Bears (20-14)
  • Memorial Gym(Maine)
64
Final
72
Game Recap

America East Standings

Team Conf Overall
BRYANT
 14-2 23-12
UVM
 13-3 21-12
MAINE
 10-6 20-14
ALBANY
 8-8 17-16
BING
 7-9 15-17
MASLOW
 6-10 17-15
NH
 6-10 8-24
UMBC
 5-11 13-19
NJTECH
 3-13 6-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
UMBC
Thu, Feb 20
W 98-79
@
UVM
Sat, Feb 22
L 85-61
vs
BRYANT
Thu, Feb 27
L 79-78
vs
BING
Sat, Mar 1
W 79-53
@
MAINE
Tue, Mar 4
L 71-70
Postseason
@
3
MAINE
Sat, Mar 8
L 72-64
Full Schedule
Top River Hawks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
America East 75.1
(114th) 		75.1
(243rd)
Division I 79.5
(47th) 		74.1
(242nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 242
Full Rankings