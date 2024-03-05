Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-8, Maine 14-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Memorial Gym(Maine). Maine does have the home-court advantage, but UMass Lowell is expected to win by 4.5 points.

After a string of four wins, UMass Lowell's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 74-62 to the Catamounts. UMass Lowell has struggled against Vermont recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Maine ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Great Danes and snuck past 74-71.

The River Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Black Bears, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-16.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell beat Maine 76-62 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a 4.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.