Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 17-15 • AAC 9-9

Temple Owls

Temple Owls
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    17-15
  • AAC
    9-9
Temple Owls
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESPU
vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-20)
  • Dickies Arena
75
Final
71
Game Recap

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
MEMP
 16-2 29-6
NTEXAS
 14-4 27-9
UAB
 13-5 24-13
TULANE
 12-6 19-15
ECU
 10-8 19-14
FAU
 10-8 18-16
TEMPLE
 9-9 17-15
WICHST
 8-10 19-15
SFLA
 6-12 13-19
TULSA
 6-12 13-20
TXSA
 6-12 12-19
RICE
 4-14 13-19
CHARLO
 3-15 11-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
CHARLO
Wed, Feb 19
L 78-72 / OT
@
UAB
Sun, Feb 23
L 80-64
vs
SFLA
Wed, Feb 26
W 73-71
@
TULSA
Tue, Mar 4
W 81-77
vs
NTEXAS
Sun, Mar 9
W 66-61
Postseason
vs
10
TULSA
Thu, Mar 13
L 75-71
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    NCAAM Highlights: Temple at Rhode Island (12/21)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Inside College Basketball: Rhode Island Has Something Special Going on

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Owls News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
American Athletic 79.4
(44th) 		81.1
(344th)
Division I 78.8
(58th) 		77.7
(321st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 164
Full Rankings