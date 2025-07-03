Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 16-17 • OVC 10-10

Lindenwood Lions

Lindenwood Lions
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    16-17
  • OVC
    10-10
Lindenwood Lions
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6 |
ESP+
@ Tennessee State Tigers (17-16)
  • Ford Center
55
Final
69
Game Recap

Ohio Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
SEMO
 15-5 21-12
SIUE
 13-7 22-12
ARKLR
 12-8 19-14
TNST
 12-8 17-16
LINDEN
 10-10 16-17
TNTECH
 10-10 15-17
MOREHD
 10-10 15-17
TNMART
 9-11 14-19
EILL
 8-12 12-19
WILL
 6-14 12-19
SOINDI
 5-15 10-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ARKLR
Thu, Feb 20
W 93-92 / OT
@
SEMO
Sat, Feb 22
L 74-58
@
WILL
Tue, Feb 25
L 86-81 / OT
@
TNTECH
Sat, Mar 1
W 76-74
Postseason
vs
7
MOREHD
Wed, Mar 5
W 73-65
@
3
TNST
Thu, Mar 6
L 69-55
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Lions News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ohio Valley 70.0
(245th) 		73.5
(204th)
Division I 71.2
(255th) 		71.3
(152nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 313
Full Rankings