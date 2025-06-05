Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 19-16 • BIG12 7-13

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    19-16
  • BIG12
    7-13
Cincinnati Bearcats
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Apr 3 |
FS1
@ UCF Knights (20-17)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
80
Final
88
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
KSTATE
Wed, Mar 5
L 54-49
@
OKLAST
Sat, Mar 8
L 78-67
Postseason
@
12
OKLAST
Tue, Mar 11
W 87-68
@
5
IOWAST
Wed, Mar 12
L 76-56
vs
DEPAUL
Tue, Apr 1
W 83-61
@
UCF
Thu, Apr 3
L 88-80
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    NCAAM BIG 12 Tournament Highlights: No. 13 Cincinnati vs. No. 5 Iowa State (3/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Game Preview: Cincinnati at Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Bubble Watch: Big 12 Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Inside College Basketball: Utah Escapes Loss Over Cincinnati

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NCAAM Highlights: Arizona State at Cincinnati (1/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Booth Recap: Arizona State at Cincinnati (1/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    NCAAM Highlights: No 11 Kansas at Cincinnati (1/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Inside College Basketball: Is Kansas State a Threat in the Big 12?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Big 12 Season Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    What is Cincinnati getting in 4-star PG Keyshuan Tillery?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    The moment 4-star PG Keyshuan Tillery committed to Cincinnati

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bearcats News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 65.6
(336th) 		69.1
(91st)
Division I 71.2
(255th) 		66.2
(33rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 50 1
Full Rankings