Overall 29-6 • BSOU 14-2

High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers
  • Overall
    29-6
  • BSOU
    14-2
High Point Panthers
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TRU
@ 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-12)
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion
63
Final
75
Game Recap

Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 14-2 29-6
WINTHR
 11-5 23-11
NCASHV
 11-5 21-11
RADFRD
 9-7 20-13
LONGWD
 7-9 18-14
PRESBY
 7-9 14-19
CHARSO
 6-10 10-22
GWEBB
 5-11 11-20
USCUP
 2-14 6-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
GWEBB
Sat, Feb 22
W 90-67
vs
USCUP
Wed, Feb 26
W 88-66
Postseason
vs
8
GWEBB
Fri, Mar 7
W 85-64
vs
4
RADFRD
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-73
vs
3
WINTHR
Sun, Mar 9
W 81-69
@
4
PURDUE
Thu, Mar 20
L 75-63
Full Schedule
Top Panthers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big South 86.8
(3rd) 		72.5
(176th)
Division I 81.7
(23rd) 		68.9
(78th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 82
Full Rankings