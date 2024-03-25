The 2024 NCAA Tournament began with 68 teams last week, and the bracket has now been reduced to the Sweet 16. With regional semifinal matchups set as the second round has concluded, scouting work has already begun for the teams that are just two wins away from reaching the Final Four in Phoenix.

UConn, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Duke are back in the Sweet 16 as familiar faces, while NC State, Marquette and Illinois are making their long-awaited return to the second weekend of the tournament. Illinois last reached the Sweet 16 in 2005 -- the same year the program appeared in the national title game.

The theme of Saturday in the second round was lower seeds taking care of business. Gonzaga was the only upset from a seeding perspective on Saturday; the Bulldogs were actually the betting favorite against a shorthanded Kansas team.

Sunday of second-round action saw similar results. Clemson defeated Baylor 72-64 in the lone upset of the day from a seeding standpoint. Purdue, Duke and UConn cruised to double-digit victories to set up intriguing showdowns for the second weekend.

Now that the matchups are set, let's take an early look at what's ahead for the Sweet 16, which is set to tip off on Thursday.

West Regional

Thursday -- Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama

Scouting the Tar Heels -- North Carolina ranks No. 6 in Division l experience on the roster, according to KenPom.com. Armando Bacot and RJ Davis were pillars on UNC's Final Four team less than two years ago, and they're back for another run. Cormac Ryan is one of the oldest players in the sport, while Harrison Ingram and former five-star Elliot Cadeau round out the starting lineup. Last season, UNC ranked No. 261 in team assists (11.7), and that number has improved to 14.4 this season, good enough for No. 81. Part of the massive jump is the emergence of Cadeau, who averages a team-leading 4.1 assists.

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson

Scouting the Wildcats -- Arizona's lethal offense (87.9 ppg) ranked third out of all Division l teams in scoring and finished top 10 in adjusted efficiency on offense and defense, per KenPom. The team's offensive possessions average 15.2 seconds, the 8th-fastest in the country. The Wildcats average 13.3 offensive rebounds, and their rebounding margin (+347) ranks No. 3 of all Division l teams. Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love is an offensive juggernaut, and the offense stops and starts with him. Oumar Ballo is an interior force inside capable of taking over a game. Add Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, Jaden Bradley, KJ Lewis and Keshad Johnson to the mix, and you have one of the most complete rosters top-to-bottom.

Scouting the Tigers -- Clemson is having a historic season on offense by its standards. The Tigers are averaging 77.4 points, the most since the 2008-09 season. Clemson's offense revolves around big man PJ Hall, sharpshooter Joseph Girard III and veteran guard Chase Hunter. Despite ranking in the middle of the pack in scoring defense (No. 133, 70.8 ppg), Clemson is on track to allow at least 70 points per game for only the second time in the last 20 years.

East Regional

Thursday -- TD Garden in Boston

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State

Scouting the Huskies -- UConn walks into the Sweet 16 as the biggest threat to repeat as national champions in nearly two decades. The Huskies cruised through the regular season, the Big East Tournament and the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies led the Big East in scoring offense (81.5 ppg) and scoring defense (64.4 ppg), and they entered the week with the second-highest point differential (+17.1) behind McNeese. UConn All-American guard Tristen Newton was the only player in Division l men's basketball to average at least seven rebounds and six assists per game. Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Hassan Diarra provide valuable shooting. And you can't forget about big man Donovan Clingan, who is playing his best basketball at the right time after dealing with a foot injury earlier this season. If the Huskies are firing on all cylinders, they will be the toughest out.

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois

Scouting the Cyclones -- Iowa State's defense is tenacious. The Cyclones rank No. 4 in scoring defense (61.4 ppg) and second in turnovers forced (17.4), steals (10.4) and turnover percentage (25.2%). On offense, Tamin Lipsey leads this unit as one of the most underrated guards in the country. Big 12 Tournament MVP Keshon Gilbert and highly touted freshman Milan Momcilovic join him as key contributors. Iowa State's 28-point win over Houston in the Big 12 Tournament title game was the largest margin of defeat against an AP Top 25 No. 1-ranked team in 56 years.

Midwest Regional

Friday-- Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga

Scouting the Boilermakers -- Purdue is back in the Sweet 16 after last season ended in disaster with a loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. While the attention starts and stops with reigning national player of the year Zach Edey, the nucleus of Purdue's offense is shooting from distance. The Boilermakers are connecting on 40.8% of their triples, which ranks only behind Kentucky. They rank second in rebounding margin (+10.7) and commit the 20th-fewest fouls (14.4). Edey's co-star, Braden Smith, is one of six Division l players since 1983 with at least 700 points, 375 assists and 325 rebounds through his sophomore campaign.

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton

Scouting the Volunteers -- The identity of this Tennessee team is defense. The Volunteers are limiting opponents to the sixth-lowest shooting percentage (38.9%) and are one of 10 teams that ranks in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Dalton Knecht's emergence from a mid-major star to SEC Player of the Year is why Tennessee is back in the Sweet 16. The anchor of the defense is veteran guard Zakai Zeigler, who is averaging 1.8 steals. One of the other x-factors is Jonas Aidoo; Tennessee is 13-0 this season when he scores at least 14 points. If this team is going to reach its first Final Four in program history, it starts with sticking to what got it here in the first place.

South Regional

Friday -- American Airlines Center in Dallas

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke

Scouting the Cougars -- Houston's defense is relentless. The Cougars feature the top-scoring defense (56.7 ppg) and allow the lowest field goal percentage (37.8%) to their opponents. The Cougars ranked seventh in steals (10), No. 12 in turnovers forced (15.9), and led the country in turnover margin (+7.1). Houston won 16 games over Quad 1 opponents — more than any team — and went 12-4 against NCAA Tournament teams. All-American guard Jamal Shead is the heart and soul of the roster. Houston will go as far as Shead will take them.

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State