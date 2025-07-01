Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 21-10 • MWC 14-6

San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    21-10
  • MWC
    14-6
San Diego State Aztecs
ChevronDown
Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
TRU
vs 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (23-14)
  • University of Dayton Arena
95
Final
68
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NMEX
Tue, Feb 25
W 73-65
@
WYO
Sat, Mar 1
W 72-69
@
UNLV
Tue, Mar 4
L 74-67
vs
NEVADA
Sat, Mar 8
W 80-61
Postseason
vs
5
BOISE
Thu, Mar 13
L 62-52
vs
11
UNC
Tue, Mar 18
L 95-68
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    HQ Spotlight: #11 North Carolina Gets Largest Win in First Four History Against #11 San Diego State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    How Far Can #11 North Carolina Make it in the NCAA Tournament? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #5 Boise State Eliminates #4 San Diego State From Mountain West Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: Will #5 Boise State or #4 San Diego State Get a Bid to the NCAA Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Inside College Basketball: UNLV Gets Regular Season Sweep Over San Diego State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NCAAM Booth Recap: San Diego State at Wyoming (3/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Kept Their Foot on the Pedal Against Fresno State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Inside College Basketball: Is San Diego State in Position to Make the NCAA Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Inside College Basketball: Is Magoon Gwath the Next Mountain West Star?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Inside College Basketball: Can Colorado State Win the Mountain West Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Inside College Basketball: Is San Diego State in Position to Play in the NCAA Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Lands Buzzer-Beater Over Air Force

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Needs to Lock Down Defensively

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Booth Recap: Colorado State at San Diego State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Inside College Basketball: Can San Diego State Make it to the NCAA Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:21

    Inside College Basketball: #3 Gonzaga Is the Most Complete Team

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    College basketball's way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Aztecs News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 70.3
(238th) 		63.8
(19th)
Division I 70.8
(262nd) 		64.6
(18th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 52
Full Rankings