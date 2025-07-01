Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
TRU
vs 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (23-14)
- University of Dayton Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
5
|
vs
11
-
3:04
New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps
-
3:27
HQ Spotlight: #11 North Carolina Gets Largest Win in First Four History Against #11 San Diego State
-
2:29
How Far Can #11 North Carolina Make it in the NCAA Tournament? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown
-
1:34
Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #5 Boise State Eliminates #4 San Diego State From Mountain West Tournament
-
1:47
Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: Will #5 Boise State or #4 San Diego State Get a Bid to the NCAA Tournament?
-
1:19
Inside College Basketball: UNLV Gets Regular Season Sweep Over San Diego State
-
1:41
NCAAM Booth Recap: San Diego State at Wyoming (3/1)
-
1:38
Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Kept Their Foot on the Pedal Against Fresno State
-
2:24
Inside College Basketball: Is San Diego State in Position to Make the NCAA Tournament?
-
1:22
Inside College Basketball: Is Magoon Gwath the Next Mountain West Star?
-
1:37
Inside College Basketball: Can Colorado State Win the Mountain West Tournament?
-
1:47
Inside College Basketball: Is San Diego State in Position to Play in the NCAA Tournament?
-
3:00
Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Lands Buzzer-Beater Over Air Force
-
2:12
Inside College Basketball: San Diego State Needs to Lock Down Defensively
-
1:33
Booth Recap: Colorado State at San Diego State
-
1:20
Inside College Basketball: Can San Diego State Make it to the NCAA Tournament?
-
3:21
Inside College Basketball: #3 Gonzaga Is the Most Complete Team
-
0:35
College basketball's way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
Top Aztecs News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Mountain West
|
70.3
(238th)
|
63.8
(19th)
|Division I
|
70.8
(262nd)
|
64.6
(18th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|52
|—