Overall 3-28 • SWAC 1-17

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
  • Overall
    3-28
  • SWAC
    1-17
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8
vs Jackson State Tigers (16-18)
  • R.W. Harrison HPER Complex
66
Final
62
Game Recap

SWAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
STHRN
 15-3 20-12
JACKST
 14-4 16-18
BCU
 13-5 17-16
ALST
 12-6 20-16
TEXSO
 12-6 15-17
ALCORN
 11-7 11-21
FAMU
 10-8 14-17
GRAM
 7-11 12-22
ALAM
 6-12 10-22
PVAM
 4-14 5-27
ARKPB
 3-15 6-25
MVSU
 1-17 3-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ALST
Mon, Feb 17
L 79-56
@
TEXSO
Sat, Feb 22
L 79-38
@
PVAM
Mon, Feb 24
L 64-56
vs
ARKPB
Sat, Mar 1
L 83-58
vs
ALCORN
Thu, Mar 6
L 72-64
vs
JACKST
Sat, Mar 8
L 66-62
Full Schedule
Top Delta Devils News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SWAC 56.3
(364th) 		77.3
(294th)
Division I 54.1
(364th) 		80.8
(353rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 364
Full Rankings