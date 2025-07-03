1:30 NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly



0:51 Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School



2:12 BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released



2:57 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players



3:42 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent



1:36 Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?



1:51 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:00 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:14 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:54 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:56 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:05 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:08 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:43 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:02 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:24 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show



0:45 Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026



0:37 Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027



0:32 Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

