UC Irvine is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-36 lead against CS Fullerton.

UC Irvine entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will CS Fullerton step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

UC Irvine Anteaters @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: UC Irvine 23-8, CS Fullerton 14-17

UC Irvine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. UC Irvine has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 341 points over their last four contests.

Last Thursday, the Anteaters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mustangs, taking the game 82-68. 82 seems to be a good number for UC Irvine as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UC Irvine to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pierre Crockrell II, who scored eight points along with 11 assists. It was the first time this season that Crockrell II posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Henry, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Titans couldn't handle the Highlanders on Thursday and fell 84-74.

Despite their defeat, CS Fullerton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DJ Brewton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. It was the first time this season that Brewton scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Donovan Oday, who scored 13 points along with two steals.

The Anteaters pushed their record up to 23-8 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 14-17.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given UC Irvine's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played CS Fullerton.

UC Irvine is a big 8.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

CS Fullerton and UC Irvine both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.