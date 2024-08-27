September, the final month of Major League Baseball's regular-season calendar, is just around the bend. That means the stretch drive is underway and deserving of our full focus. Speaking of which, the various and sundry playoff races are baseball's leading story right now, and we've devoted this very space to them.

By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

As for what hangs in the balance, there's quite a bit of it. The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are still locked in a tight struggle atop the American League East standings. Three teams -- the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins -- have designs on the AL Central title. As well, the leaders out west, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, haven't yet buried their competition.

On the wild-card front, the New York Mets remain within range of the Atlanta Braves, who hold the third and final spot in the NL. On the AL side, the Boston Red Sox are hoping to hawk down that third spot, which the Twins presently hold. All of this is to say nothing of all the jockeying for seeding and those aforementioned byes.

Now let's get you caught up on where all these races stand right now as the final weeks of the regular season loom before us. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2024 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Yankees, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins, No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

National League

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Braves, No. 4 D-backs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL East W L GB Div Post N.Y. Yankees 78 54 — 77.8% 99.9% Baltimore 76 56 2.0 22.2% 99.1% Boston 67 64 10.5 0.0% 17.3% Tampa Bay 65 66 12.5 0.0% 1.4% Toronto 65 68 13.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL Central W L GB Div Post Cleveland 75 57 — 66.3% 98.6% Kansas City 74 58 1.0 11.3% 78.4% Minnesota 72 59 2.5 21.8% 92.6% Detroit 66 66 9.0 0.0% 4.0% Chi. White Sox - e 31 101 44.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL West W L GB Div Post Houston 70 61 — 87.2% 89.9% Seattle 67 65 3.5 12.8% 17.8% Texas 60 71 10.0 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 56 75 14.0 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels 54 77 16.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL East W L GB Div Post Philadelphia 77 54 — 93.7% 99.6% Atlanta 71 60 6.0 5.6% 79.5% N.Y. Mets 68 63 9.0 0.0% 23.6% Washington 59 73 18.5 0.0% 0.0% Miami 47 84 30.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL Central W L GB Div Post Milwaukee 75 55 — 99.8% 99.8% Chi. Cubs 66 66 10.0 0.0% 2.7% St. Louis 65 66 10.5 0.0% 1.0% Cincinnati 63 68 12.5 0.0% <1.0% Pittsburgh 62 69 13.5 0.0% <1.0%

NL West W L GB Div Post L.A. Dodgers 78 53 — 76.4% 99.9% Arizona 75 56 3.0 12.3% 95.2% San Diego 75 58 4.0 11.3% 96.0% San Francisco 66 66 12.5 0.0% 2.3% Colorado 49 83 29.5 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB Baltimore 76 56 +3.5 Kansas City 74 58 +1.5 Minnesota 72 59 — Boston 67 64 5.0 Seattle 67 65 5.5 Detroit 66 66 6.5 Tampa Bay 65 66 7.0 Toronto 65 68 8.0

2024 World Series odds

(As of Aug. 27)