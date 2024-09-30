Mets vs. Braves score: New York, Atlanta clinch final spots in MLB playoffs with D-backs left out

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are heading to the 2024 MLB playoffs. The NL East rivals split a wild doubleheader Monday that earned each of them a postseason berth and left the Arizona Diamondbacks to start their offseason earlier than planned.

The Mets pulled off an 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1, scoring six runs in the eighth, blowing the lead by allowing four runs in the bottom of the inning and then scoring two more in the ninth as Francisco Lindor hit a game-winning, two-run home run. The win clinches a playoff spot for the Mets, who are back in the postseason for the second time in three years.

The Braves had a much easier win in Game 2, cruising to a 3-0 victory on run-scoring singles by Gio Urshela and Marcell Ozuna, but not without some drama: scheduled starter Chris Sale was scratched with back spasms barely half an hour before first pitch. It's unclear what his availability will be for the Wild Card Series and beyond. After Reynaldo Lopez came out of the bullpen in relief Monday, the Braves' rotation has a lot of question marks right now.

Thanks to the doubleheader split, the Braves take the NL's No. 5 seed and will head west to play the Padres. The Mets, the No. 6 seed, are going back to Milwaukee to play the Brewers.