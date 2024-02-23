Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for CS Fullerton after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal Poly 31-19.

If CS Fullerton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-15 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Poly will have to make due with a 4-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-22, CS Fullerton 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal Poly is 2-8 against the Titans since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with 14 consecutive losses for Cal Poly and five for the Titans.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 28.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal Poly found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Mustangs lost to the Warriors, and the Mustangs lost bad. The score wound up at 80-51. Cal Poly has not had much luck with the Warriors recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Even though they lost, Cal Poly smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Tritons on Saturday and fell 76-69.

The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 18 of their last 19 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-22 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-15.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 22nd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-12 against the spread).

Cal Poly couldn't quite finish off the Titans in their previous meeting back in January and fell 54-51. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a big 9.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.