Overall 28-7 • MIDAM 17-1

Akron Zips

Akron Zips
  • Overall
    28-7
  • MIDAM
    17-1
Akron Zips
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
TRU
@ 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-13)
  • Climate Pledge Arena
65
Final
93
Game Recap

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
AKRON
 17-1 28-7
MIAOH
 14-4 25-9
KENTST
 11-7 24-12
TOLEDO
 10-8 18-15
OHIO
 10-8 16-16
EMICH
 9-9 16-16
WMICH
 9-9 12-20
BGREEN
 8-10 14-18
CMICH
 7-11 14-17
BALLST
 7-11 14-17
BUFF
 4-14 9-22
NILL
 2-16 6-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TOLEDO
Tue, Mar 4
W 96-87
vs
BUFF
Fri, Mar 7
W 88-70
Postseason
vs
8
BGREEN
Thu, Mar 13
W 96-67
vs
4
TOLEDO
Fri, Mar 14
W 100-90
vs
2
MIAOH
Sat, Mar 15
W 76-74
@
4
ARIZ
Fri, Mar 21
L 93-65
Full Schedule
Top Zips News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mid-American 86.4
(4th) 		75.4
(250th)
Division I 84.0
(8th) 		75.1
(274th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 91
Full Rankings