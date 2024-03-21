I never fill out my bracket until the First Four is over. After all, First Four teams have a well-established propensity to go further than just one game, and this year's bunch -- especially the No. 10 seeds from the Centennial State, Colorado and Colorado State -- could add to that.

That also gives me more time to research and distance myself from championship week. That's the upside. The downside is it gives me more time to fret. What am I missing? What am I looking into too much?

What am I doing?

But eventually Thursday comes, and my bracket is due. So I boil it down to one sentence for every matchup. It's part adages I believe in (great, experienced guard play and NBA talent are requisites), part research and part "I need to get this done." So here's the result: 63 picks, 63 sentences and too many reasons to worry (and be excited) to count.

First round

East

South

Midwest

West

Second round

East

No. 1 UConn over No. 8 Florida Atlantic: The Huskies pass their first major test of the tournament, with their excellent offense tearing up a poor FAU defense.

The Huskies pass their first major test of the tournament, with their excellent offense tearing up a poor FAU defense. No. 4 Auburn over No. 5 San Diego State: The rugged Aztecs are used to wearing opponents down, but the Tigers are too deep and talented for that.

The rugged Aztecs are used to wearing opponents down, but the Tigers are too deep and talented for that. No. 3 Illinois over No. 6 BYU: The Illini get to the second weekend for the first time since 2013, with the guards dominating.

The Illini get to the second weekend for the first time since 2013, with the guards dominating. No. 2 Iowa State over No. 10 Drake: Keshon Gilbert continues his breakout season, and that Cyclones defense leads the way again.

South

No. 1 Houston over No. 9 Texas A&M: The Aggies just don't make enough perimeter shots to keep up with Jamal Shead, L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp.

The Aggies just don't make enough perimeter shots to keep up with Jamal Shead, L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp. No. 4 Duke over No. 12 James Madison: Duke beats the Dukes with Kyle Filipowski continuing a strong postseason.

Duke beats the Dukes with Kyle Filipowski continuing a strong postseason. No. 3 Kentucky over No. 6 Texas Tech: Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard carry the Wildcats.

Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard carry the Wildcats. No. 7 Florida over No. 2 Marquette: Shaka Smart hasn't made it past the first weekend since VCU's 2011 First Four-to-Final Four run, with 10 first-weekend exits since.

Midwest

No. 1 Purdue over No. 9 TCU: The Boilermakers are just too much inside (Zach Edey) and outside (country's second-best 3-point shooting percentage vs. a suspect TCU perimeter defense).

The Boilermakers are just too much inside (Zach Edey) and outside (country's second-best 3-point shooting percentage vs. a suspect TCU perimeter defense). No. 5 Gonzaga over No. 13 Samford: This isn't Mark Few's best team, but having two composed guards against Bucky Ball

This isn't Mark Few's best team, but having two composed guards against No. 3 Creighton over No. 6 South Carolina: Ryan Kalkbrenner is the perfect defensive anchor against the Gamecocks' hard-driving guards.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is the perfect defensive anchor against the Gamecocks' hard-driving guards. No. 2 Tennessee over No. 7 Texas: The Volunteers have the length, strength and versatility to limit Abmas and Disu, and the Longhorns don't have enough consistent answers elsewhere.

West

No. 1 UNC over No. 9 Michigan State: Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard vs. Davis is a great guard matchup, but the Tar Heels are too good offensively all-around.

Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard vs. Davis is a great guard matchup, but the Tar Heels are too good offensively all-around. No. 4 Alabama over No. 5 Saint Mary's: The Crimson Tide's length, pace and athleticism overwhelm the Gaels.

The Crimson Tide's length, pace and athleticism overwhelm the Gaels. No. 3 Baylor over No. 11 New Mexico: The Bears' 3-point edge (39% vs. 33%) is too much for the Lobos to overcome.

The Bears' 3-point edge (39% vs. 33%) is too much for the Lobos to overcome. No. 2 Arizona over No. 10 Nevada: In a game against his former conference rival, Keshad Johnson's toughness, athleticism and improved shooting (39% from 3-point range) are key.

Sweet 16

East

No. 1 UConn over No. 4 Auburn: I trust the steady Tristen Newton more than I trust Auburn's many guards.

I trust the steady Tristen Newton more than I trust Auburn's many guards. No. 3 Illinois over No. 2 Iowa State: The Cyclones have seen a lot of good offenses, but they haven't seen anything quite like the Illini's.

South

No. 1 Houston over No. 4 Duke: The Blue Devils struggle against really physical, tough teams, and Houston might be the nation's best at both.

The Blue Devils struggle against really physical, tough teams, and Houston might be the nation's best at both. No. 3 Kentucky over No. 7 Florida: These two split their regular-season meetings, decided by five points combined, and Sheppard makes some big ones to win this one.

Midwest

No. 1 Purdue over No. 5 Gonzaga: The redemption tour continues as Edey gets Ike in foul trouble early, and the Zags have no interior answer after that.

The redemption tour continues as Edey gets Ike in foul trouble early, and the Zags have no interior answer after that. No. 2 Tennessee over No. 3 Creighton: This was the only pick I crossed out and re-picked, and I did so because Knecht's status as the best player on the floor overcomes Creighton's balanced attack.

West

No. 4 Alabama over No. 1 North Carolina: Alabama has the widest range of outcomes this tournament, and in an up-tempo battle, the Crimson Tide are just a little better getting the shots they want.

Alabama has the widest range of outcomes this tournament, and in an up-tempo battle, the Crimson Tide are just a little better getting the shots they want. No. 3 Baylor over No. 2 Arizona: Scott Drew and his bevy of guards are too much for an Arizona team that struggles to defend the 3.

Elite Eight

East

No. 1 UConn over No. 3 Illinois: Both of these teams can really score, but the Illini have too many defensive lapses against the Huskies' intricate offense.

South

No. 1 Houston over No. 3 Kentucky: In a battle of contrasting styles, the Cougars' physicality wins the day.

Midwest

No. 2 Tennessee over No. 1 Purdue: The Volunteers can put together a solid gameplan against Edey thanks to their size, and Knecht's rampage through the tournament continues.

West

No. 4 Alabama over No. 3 Baylor: The Bears finally meet their match in the 3-point shooting department, and Alabama's 2-point proficiency helps the Crimson Tide win a thriller to make their first Final Four.

Final Four

No. 1 UConn over No. 4 Alabama: The Huskies have the interior defense to protect the rim, the athleticism to defend the perimeter and the composure to end the Crimson Tide's run.

The Huskies have the interior defense to protect the rim, the athleticism to defend the perimeter and the composure to end the Crimson Tide's run. No. 1 Houston over No. 2 Tennessee: Both teams are excellent defensively and can struggle offensively, but I trust Houston's backcourt a little more to get big buckets down the stretch.

National Championship

No. 1 UConn over No. 1 Houston: The Huskies are the complete package and pull off the first repeat since 2006-07 Florida.

