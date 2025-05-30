Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-11 • IVY 8-6

Princeton Tigers

Princeton Tigers
  • Overall
    19-11
  • IVY
    8-6
Princeton Tigers
Last Game
Sat, Mar 15 |
ESPU
@ Yale Bulldogs (22-8)
  • Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
57
Final
59
Game Recap

Ivy Standings

Team Conf Overall
YALE
 13-1 22-8
CORN
 9-5 18-11
PRINCE
 8-6 19-11
DART
 8-6 14-14
HARV
 7-7 12-15
BROWN
 6-8 14-13
PENN
 4-10 8-19
CLMB
 1-13 12-15
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
HARV
Fri, Feb 21
W 76-71
vs
DART
Sat, Feb 22
L 76-61
@
CLMB
Fri, Feb 28
W 73-68
@
CORN
Sun, Mar 2
L 102-70
vs
PENN
Sat, Mar 8
W 95-71
Postseason
@
1
YALE
Sat, Mar 15
L 59-57
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ivy 70.3
(238th) 		73.1
(192nd)
Division I 73.6
(186th) 		72.1
(185th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 166
Full Rankings