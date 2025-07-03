Skip to Main Content
Overall 15-17 • CAA 10-8

Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels
  • Overall
    15-17
  • CAA
    10-8
Campbell Fighting Camels
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
FLO
vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (16-20)
  • CareFirst Arena
79
Final
62
Game Recap

Coastal Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
TOWSON
 16-2 22-11
NCWILM
 14-4 27-8
CHARLS
 13-5 24-9
WMMARY
 11-7 17-15
CAMP
 10-8 15-17
MNMTH
 10-8 13-20
DREXEL
 9-9 18-15
NEAST
 9-9 17-15
ELON
 8-10 17-16
HAMP
 8-10 17-16
HOFSTRA
 6-12 15-18
DEL
 5-13 16-20
STNYBRK
 4-14 8-24
NCAT
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
DEL
Sat, Feb 15
W 96-91
@
NCAT
Thu, Feb 20
L 53-50
vs
TOWSON
Sat, Feb 22
L 76-67
vs
NCWILM
Thu, Feb 27
L 79-60
@
CHARLS
Sat, Mar 1
L 87-65
Postseason
vs
12
DEL
Sat, Mar 8
L 79-62
Full Schedule
Top Fighting Camels News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Coastal Athletic 69.9
(246th) 		66.3
(42nd)
Division I 70.2
(275th) 		67.8
(55th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 222
Full Rankings