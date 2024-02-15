Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Campbell 12-13, Monmouth 13-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Campbell has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Campbell proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Seawolves with points to spare, taking the game 95-77.

Meanwhile, the Hawks couldn't handle the Huskies on Saturday and fell 77-65. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Fighting Camels' win bumped their record up to 12-13. As for the Hawks, they dropped their record down to 13-12 with that loss, which was their tenth straight on the road.