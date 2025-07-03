Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 11-22 • BELT 5-13

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    11-22
  • BELT
    5-13
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ChevronDown
Last Game
Wed, Mar 5 |
ESP+
@ Georgia Southern Eagles (17-16)
  • Pensacola Bay Center
64
Final
78
Game Recap

Sun Belt Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARKST
 13-5 25-11
TROY
 13-5 23-11
SALAB
 13-5 21-11
JMAD
 13-5 20-12
MRSHL
 12-6 20-13
APPST
 10-8 17-14
TEXST
 9-9 16-16
GASOU
 8-10 17-16
ODU
 8-10 15-20
GAST
 8-10 14-19
UL
 8-10 12-21
USM
 5-13 11-22
CSTCAR
 3-15 10-22
LAMON
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CSTCAR
Thu, Feb 20
L 87-78
vs
UL
Sat, Feb 22
L 62-60
vs
SALAB
Wed, Feb 26
L 88-82
vs
TROY
Fri, Feb 28
L 70-58
Postseason
vs
13
CSTCAR
Tue, Mar 4
W 66-63
@
9
GASOU
Wed, Mar 5
L 78-64
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Golden Eagles News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Sun Belt 70.9
(222nd) 		75.8
(258th)
Division I 71.3
(249th) 		76.0
(294th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 299
Full Rankings