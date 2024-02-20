If you took the best players who have transferred out of Texas Tech in recent years and are still active in college basketball and put them on the floor together, it would be national title contender led by two potential All-Americans and several others who are key players at their current schools. The horde of exiting talent at Texas Tech in recent years is among the reasons why it's so impressive what first-year Red Raiders' coach Grant McCasland is accomplishing.

McCasland has TTU projected as a No. 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament in CBS Sports Bracketology, despite the fact the Red Raiders have been, well, raided by the transfer portal unlike any other high-major program. You could fill two quality rotations with the talent that has stopped at Texas Tech before transferring elsewhere amid a chaotic few years for the program.

Headlining the list of former Texas Tech players now rostered elsewhere in college basketball are Kevin McCullar (Kansas) and Terrence Shannon (Illinois), just to name two of the most high-profile examples. The Red Raiders are far from alone in having an abundance of outbound transfers. It's just the way things go in this era, especially following a coaching change (or two coaching changes in the Red Raiders' case.)

First-year St. John's coach Rick Pitino doesn't seem to like the roster he assembled. Perhaps if he'd kept some of the player's from last year's team who have become major contributors elsewhere, the Red Storm would be in better shape.

Nearly every program in the sport has at least one ex-player thriving at another school this season. But a much smaller percentage have an entire team worth of quality ex-players balling out in other locales. For some programs, their contingent of former players compete quite well with the actual 2023-24 roster.

That is certainly the case at schools like Texas Tech, St. John's, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, all of whom have dealt with waves of departing talent for various reasons. Some, like the Red Raiders, have weathered the storm well. Others, such as the Red Storm, Commodores and Mountaineers, have not.

With that, here are the schools with the most-talented former players who are having great seasons for other teams in college basketball.

1. Texas Tech

The 2021-22 Red Raiders featuring McCullar, Shannon and a few others from this list finished 27-10 (12-6 Big 12) and reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 3 seed. If they were still together and had Tyson, who is a similarly dynamic wing, they would be national title contenders. Aimaq, Golden and Batcho are all great bigs. Players like Peavy, Burnett and Agbo would provide excellent perimeter depth. Even the deep bench would be full of guys making substantive contributions at their current schools.

Terrence Shannon | Illinois | 6-6 | SG

21.4 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 47% FG

Kevin McCullar | Kansas | 6-6 | SG

19.0 PPG | 6.4 RPG | 4.4 APG

Jaylon Tyson | Cal | 6-7 | SF

20.3 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 48.8 FG

Fardaws Aimaq | Cal | 6-11 | C

14.7 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 47% FG

Vladislav Golden | FAU | 7-1 | C

14.4 PPG | 6.5 RPG | 1.5. BPG

Micah Peavy | TCU | 6-7 | SF

11.6 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 48.5% FG

Daniel Batcho | Louisiana Tech | 6-11 | C

14.7 PPG | 10.5 RPG | 2.3 BPG

Nimari Burnett | Michigan | 6-4 | SG

9.5 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 2.5 APG

Chibuzo Agbo | Boise State | 6-7 | SF

14.0 PPG | 4.8 RPG | 40.8% 3PT

Mylik Wilson | Houston | 6-3 | SG

3.9 PPG | 2.8 RPG | 1.0 SPG

Russel Tchewa | Georgia | 7-0 | C

7.6 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 55.6% FG

Tyreek Smith | SMU | 6-7 | PF

8.0 PPG | 5.6 RPG | 61.4% FG

Elijah Fisher | DePaul | 6-6 | SG

9.6 PPG | 1.5 APG | 52% FG

KJ Allen | Portland State | 6-6 | PF

12.3 PPG | 6.8 RPG | 42.9% FG

2. St. John's

All eight players on the list played for St. John's last season as the Red Storm finished 18-15 (7-13 Big East) in Mike Anderson's final season as coach. For whatever reason, it didn't work out. But there was talent on the team. Jones has carried Memphis this season, Storr has provided the offensive spark Wisconsin needed and Alexander quickly found a starting job elsewhere in the leauge. The list goes on.

David Jones | Memphis | 6-6 | SF

22.0 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 2.2 SPG

AJ Storr | Wisconsin | 6-6 | SF

16.5 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 43.6% FG

Posh Alexander | Butler | 6-0 | PG

11.0 PPG | 5.1 APG | 2.2 SPG

Dylan Addae-Wusu | Seton Hall | 6-4 | SF

7.9 PPG | 5.7 RPG | 1.7 SPG

Andre Curbelo | Southern Miss | 6-1 | PG

13.7 PPG | 4.4 APG | 1.4 SPG

O'mar Stanley | Boise State | 6-8 | C

12.9 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 1.1 BPG

Rafael Pinzon | Bryant | 6-6 | SF

11.7 PPG | 3.1 RPG | 1.6 APG

Kolby King | Tulane | 6-2 | SG

11.8 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 1.5 SPG

The top four players on this list were all part of Syracuse's 2020-21 team that was the last to reach the NCAA Tournament. It was likely no coincidence that squad made a Sweet 16 run, considering some of the talent. This wouldn't be a particularly deep team, but the top four would make for a solid nucleus.

Kadary Richmond | Seton Hall | 6-5 | PG

16.2 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 5.1 APG

Jesse Edwards | West Virginia | 6-11 | C

14.8 PPG | 813 RPG | 1.6 BPG

Joseph Girard | Clemson | 6-1 | SG

15.6 PPG | 3.1 APG | 43.4% 3PT

Quincy Guerrier | Illinois | 6-7 | PF

10.6 PPG | 7.2 RPG | 47.4% FG

Brycen Goodine | Fairfield | 6-4 | SG

13.4 PPG | 2.9 RPG | 46.7% 3PT

Symir Torrence | Binghamton | 6-3 | PG

8.3 PPG | 7.3 APG | 6.0 RPG

Robert Braswell | Charlotte | 6-7 | SF

6.2 PPG | 1.8 RPG | 36.2% 3PT

Woody Newton | George Mason | 6-8 | PF

5.6 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 38.8% FG

Frank Anselem | Georgia | 6-10 | C

2.4 PPG | 1.7 RPG | 0.7 BPG

4. Vanderbilt

If even three of the first five players on this list had stayed in the program and developed together, the Commodores would be in better shape these days. Several of them are now the best players on their post-Vanderbilt teams. Together, they would make a formidable, veteran squad. Instead, Vandy is stuck trying to find its way in an NIL world that does no favors programs with lofty admissions standards and relatively limited booster backing.

Dylan Disu | Texas | 6-9 | C

16.9 PPG | 4.9 RPG | 55.9% 3PT

Jordan Wright | LSU | 6-5 | SF

15.0 PPG | 5.1 RPG | 2.6 APG

Issac McBride | Oral Roberts | 6-1 | PG

20.4 PPG | 3.0 APG | 37.4% 3PT

Myles Stute | South Carolina | 6-7 | SF

9.0 PPG | 3.3 RPG | 38.8% 3PT

Malik Dia | Belmont | 6-9 | C

17.4 PPG | 5.7 RPG | 49.4% FG

Gabe Dorsey | William & Mary | 6-6 | PF

13.6 PPG | 3.1 RPG | 37.3% 3PT

Trey Thomas | Bowling Green | 5-11 | PG

11.7 PPG | 2.7 APG | 1.3 SPG

Quentin Millora-Brown | The Citadel | 6-10 | C

10.6 PPG | 9.2 RPG | 57.6% FG

Noah Shelby | Rice | 6-3 | SG

4.6 PPG | 1.0 APG | 34.4% 3PT

Jamaine Mann | Georgia State | 6-6 | SF

5.9 PPG | 3.1 RPG | 45.9% FG

Shane Dezonie | Temple | 6-5 | SG

7.1 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 39.2% FG

Terren Frank | Idaho | 6-8 | PF

7.0 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 40.4% FG

5. West Virginia

This first five would likely be favored against West Virginia's actual starting lineup on a neutral floor. The former Mountaineers would need some perimeter help off the bench, but there would certainly be no shortage of bigs.

Joe Toussaint | Texas Tech | 6-0 | PG

12.5 PPG | 4.2 APG | 42.4% FG

Tre Mitchell | Kentucky | 6-9 | C

12.0 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 49.7% FG

Jalen Bridges | Baylor | 6-7 | PF

10.7 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 39.3% 3PT

Jose Perez | Arizona State | 6-5 | SF

12.9 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 42.7% FG

Josiah Davis | Tennessee Tech | 6-3 | PG

12.3 PPG | 2.3 APG | 49.6% FG

Jimmy Bell Jr. | Mississippi State | 6-10 | C

6.2 PPG | 6.4 RPG | 48.1% FG

Mohamed Wague | Alabama | 6-10 | C

4.2 PPG | 2.9 RPG | 66% FG

Jamel King | Kennesaw State | 6-7 | PF

8.3 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 41.1% FG

Isaiah Cottrell | UNLV | 6-10 | C

4.3 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 0.5 BPG

James Okonkwo | North Carolina | 6-8 | PF

1.3 PPG | 1.4 RPG | 50% FG

6. Alabama

Alabama hasn't seen much high-end, all-conference type of talent transfer out. But there are several former rotation players now holding down spots in other lineups, with an especially heavy concentration in the AAC. Quinerly has hit some clutch shots with games on the line for Memphis this season. Though his sheer statistical production doesn't stand out, Bradley is garnering acclaim for his contributions as a critical role player at Arizona.

Jahvon Quinerly | Memphis | 6-1 | PG

13.2 PPG | 4.9 APG | 41.0% FG

Juwan Gary | Nebraska | 6-6 | PF

11.5 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 52.7% FG

Nimari Burnett | Michigan | 6-4 | SG

9.5 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 2.5 APG

Jaylen Forbes | Tulane | 6-5 | SG

14.3 PPG | 1.9 APG | 1.5 SPG

Jaden Bradley | Arizona | 6-3 | PG

6.1 PPG | 2.0 APG | 46.0% FG

Javian Davis | UAB | 6-9 | C

10.2 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 57.1% FG

Keon Ambrose-Hylton | SMU | 6-8 | C

7.3 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 65.6% FG

Jusaun Holt | Kennesaw State | 6-6 | SG

5.7 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 42.0% 3PT

This team of ex-Ducks would need a couple more perimeter weapons to play quality basketball. But the group has some talent. At Indiana, Ware has often shown why he was five-star prospect. Estrada played only nine games for the Ducks in the 2020-21 season but is proving to be a high-level player at Alabama. Guerrier, who also played at Syracuse, is a critical piece of the rotation for an Illinois team with lofty aspirations.

Kel'el Ware | Indiana | 7-0 | C

15.0 PPG | 9.4 RPG | 56.8% FG

Aaron Estrada | Alabama | 6-4 | SG

12.8 PPG | 4.9 RPG | 43.9% FG

Quincy Guerrier | Illinois | 6-7 | PF

10.6 PPG | 7.2 RPG | 47.4% FG

Franck Kepnang | Washington | 6-11 | C

8.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.7 BPG

Rivaldo Soares | Oklahoma | 6-6 | SF

8.0 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 49.6% FG

Lok Wur | Grand Canyon | 6-8 | PF

4.4 PPG | 3.1 RPG | 42.4% FG

Jalen Terry | DePaul | 5-11 | PG

7.6 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 2.4 APG

CJ Walker | UCF | 6-8 | PF

6.7 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 0.6 APG

8. North Carolina

Love was likely a case of addition by subtraction for the Tar Heels, who have operated more smoothly this season with RJ Davis as the backcourt's focal point. But Love is having a nice year for Arizona. Garcia played in just 16 games at North Carolina in the 2021-22 season before transferring closer to home. He's a proven college big man. The rest of these guys struggled to carve out steady roles during their time in the UNC program but are talented players who have found spots in other rotations.

Caleb Love | Arizona | 6-4 | SG

18.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 43.4% FG

Dawson Garcia | Minnesota | 6-11 | C

17.5 PPG | 6.5 RPG | 46.4% FG

Kerwin Walton | Texas Tech | 6-5 | SF

8.2 PPG | 2.1 RPG | 51.1% 3PT

Dontrez Styles | Georgetown | 6-6 | SF

13.3 PPG | 5.8 RPG | 41.5% FG

Tyler Nickel | Virginia Tech | 6-7 | SF

9.2 PPG | 2.0 RPG | 43.0% 3PT

Puff Johnson | Penn State | 6-8 | PF

6.0 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 37.7% FG

D'Marco Dunn | Penn State | 6-4 | SG

7.1 PPG | 2.0 RPG | 40.6% FG

9. Kentucky

The contingent of former Kentucky players has dealt with a horrible bill of health this season. Most notably, Hopkins is out for the season with a torn ACL. The former top-50 prospect developed into an all-Big East talent with the Friars last season following one year in a reserve role with the Wildcats. If the players on this list were simultaneously healthy, they could be a decent team. Brooks is leading the Pac-12 in scoring and has a shot to be Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Keion Brooks Jr. | Washington | 6-7 | SF

21.2 PPG | 6.8 RPG | 50.3% FG

Bryce Hopkins | Providence | 6-6 | PF

15.5 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 42.9% FG

Sahvir Wheeler | Washington | 5-10 | PG

15.3 PPG | 5.9 APG | 45.0% FG

Dontaie Allen | Western Kentucky | 6-6 | SF

7.8 PPG | 2.9 RPG | 38.5% 3PT

Cam'Ron Fletcher | Florida State | 6-6 | PF

6.7 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 38.8% FG

CJ Fredrick | Iowa | 6-3 | SG

6.5 PPG | 1.6 APG | 43.4% 3PT

Devin Askew | California | 6-3 | SG

6.2 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 2.5 APG

Lance Ware | Villanova | 6-9 | PF

1.3 PPG | 2.4 RPG | 45.8% FG

Daimion Collins | LSU | 6-9 | PF

4.3 PPG | 2.2 RPG | 62.5% FG

There haven't been many bright spots for Michigan basketball this season, but Nkamhoua has been solid. After four years in the rotation at Tennessee, he is averaging career-best numbers for the struggling Wolverines. He's just the latest former Vol to find success elsewhere. Pember is on track to win Big South Player of the Year for a second straight season. This team wouldn't come close to beating the 2023-24 Vols, but there is some talent.

Olivier Nkamhoua | Michigan | 6-8 | PF

14.8 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 51.2% FG

Drew Pember | UNC Asheville | 6-10 | C

20.9 PPG | 8.0 RPG | 1.9 BPG

Davonte Gaines | Providence | 6-7 | PF

8.7 PPG | 4.4 RPG | 41.8% FG

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield | Louisville | 6-10 | C

12.3 PPG | 8.5 RPG | 57.3% FG

D.J. Burns Jr. | NC State | 6-9 | C

12.0 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 51.0% FG

BJ Edwards | SMU | 6-3 | PG

4.2 PPG | 3.3 APG | 46.8% FG

Quentin Diboundje | East Carolina | 6-5 | SF

7.3 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 40.2% FG