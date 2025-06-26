Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-18 • BIG10 4-16

Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies
  • Overall
    13-18
  • BIG10
    4-16
Washington Huskies
Last Game
Sun, Mar 9 |
BTN
vs Oregon Ducks (25-10)
  • Alaska Airlines Arena
80
Final / OT
73
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
RUT
Wed, Feb 19
L 89-85 / OT
@
IOWA
Sat, Feb 22
L 85-79
@
11
WISC
Tue, Feb 25
L 88-62
vs
IND
Sat, Mar 1
L 78-62
@
USC
Wed, Mar 5
L 92-61
vs
OREG
Sun, Mar 9
L 80-73 / OT
Full Schedule
Top Huskies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Pac-12 68.7
(278th) 		80.1
(331st)
Division I 71.6
(243rd) 		75.5
(283rd)

Dawgman Radio

Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 117
Full Rankings