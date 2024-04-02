maxpreps-cooper-flagg-montverde.jpg

The most prestigious showcase of the top incoming talent in college basketball will take place Tuesday in Houston during the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game. Duke signee Cooper Flagg — the top-ranked player in the 2024 247Sports Top247 recruiting rankings — headlines the list of high school seniors participating in this year's annual game.

Flagg is one of two future Duke players who will be in action, joining five-star forward Isaiah Evans. Kentucky has the most McDonald's All-American selections with three (Karter Knox, Jayden Quaintance, and Boogie Fland), while North Carolina, Alabama, and Rutgers have two players each.

No high school team can have more than three selections in the McDonald's All-American Game, which prevented five-star forward and Georgia signee Asa Newell from being selected. Flagg, Derik Queen, and Liam McNeeley — Newell's teammates at Montverde Academy — will play.

When the rosters were selected for this game earlier this calendar year, Queen was one of three uncommitted players on the roster. Since, Queen has pledged his commitment to Maryland, while four-star forward Bryson Tucker committed to Indiana.

Four-star guard Trent Perry announced this week that he would be seeking a release from his National Letter of Intent after USC coach Andy Enfield left his post to take the vacant coaching job at SMU. McNeeley also requested to be released from his NLI from Indiana earlier this month and recruitment remains open.

How to watch the McDonald's All-American Game live 

Date: Tuesday, April 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Toyota Center -- Houston
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2024 McDonald's All-American Game rosters

East

NamePosHgtHigh School (Location)College
Jalil BetheaG6-4Archbishop Wood High School (PA)Miami (FL)
John BolC7-1Overtime Elite Academy (GA)Ole Miss
Isaiah EvansF6-7North Mecklenburg High School (NC)Duke
Cooper FlaggF6-9Montverde Academy (FL)Duke
Boogie FlandG6-2Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY)Kentucky
Ian JacksonF6-4Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY)North Carolina
Liam McNeeleyF6-7Montverde Academy (FL)Uncommitted
Tahaad PettifordG5-10Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ)Auburn
Drake PowellG6-5Northwood High School (NC)North Carolina
Jayden QuaintanceF6-9Word of God Christian Academy (NC)Kentucky
Derik QueenC6-9Montverde Academy (FL)Maryland
Bryson TuckerF6-7Bishop O'Connell High School (VA)Indiana

West

NamePosHgtHigh School (Location)College
Airious BaileyF6-8McEachern High School (GA)Rutgers
Flory BidungaC6-9Kokomo High School (IN)Kansas
Carter BryantF6-8Centennial High School (CA)Arizona
Vazoumana DialloG6-3Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)Washington
Valdez Edgecombe, Jr.G6-4Long Island Lutheran High School (NY)Baylor
Donavan FreemanF6-7IMG Academy (FL)Syracuse
Dylan HarperG6-5Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ)Rutgers
Richard JohnsonG6-6Link Academy (MO)Texas
Karter KnoxG6-6Overtime Elite Academy (GA)Kentucky
Trent PerryG6-4Harvard-Westlake School (CA)Uncommitted
Derrion ReidF6-7Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)Alabama
Aiden SherrellC6-11Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)Alabama