The most prestigious showcase of the top incoming talent in college basketball will take place Tuesday in Houston during the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game. Duke signee Cooper Flagg — the top-ranked player in the 2024 247Sports Top247 recruiting rankings — headlines the list of high school seniors participating in this year's annual game.
Flagg is one of two future Duke players who will be in action, joining five-star forward Isaiah Evans. Kentucky has the most McDonald's All-American selections with three (Karter Knox, Jayden Quaintance, and Boogie Fland), while North Carolina, Alabama, and Rutgers have two players each.
No high school team can have more than three selections in the McDonald's All-American Game, which prevented five-star forward and Georgia signee Asa Newell from being selected. Flagg, Derik Queen, and Liam McNeeley — Newell's teammates at Montverde Academy — will play.
When the rosters were selected for this game earlier this calendar year, Queen was one of three uncommitted players on the roster. Since, Queen has pledged his commitment to Maryland, while four-star forward Bryson Tucker committed to Indiana.
Four-star guard Trent Perry announced this week that he would be seeking a release from his National Letter of Intent after USC coach Andy Enfield left his post to take the vacant coaching job at SMU. McNeeley also requested to be released from his NLI from Indiana earlier this month and recruitment remains open.
How to watch the McDonald's All-American Game live
Date: Tuesday, April 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Toyota Center -- Houston
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
2024 McDonald's All-American Game rosters
East
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|High School (Location)
|College
|Jalil Bethea
|G
|6-4
|Archbishop Wood High School (PA)
|Miami (FL)
|John Bol
|C
|7-1
|Overtime Elite Academy (GA)
|Ole Miss
|Isaiah Evans
|F
|6-7
|North Mecklenburg High School (NC)
|Duke
|Cooper Flagg
|F
|6-9
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Duke
|Boogie Fland
|G
|6-2
|Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY)
|Kentucky
|Ian Jackson
|F
|6-4
|Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY)
|North Carolina
|Liam McNeeley
|F
|6-7
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Uncommitted
|Tahaad Pettiford
|G
|5-10
|Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ)
|Auburn
|Drake Powell
|G
|6-5
|Northwood High School (NC)
|North Carolina
|Jayden Quaintance
|F
|6-9
|Word of God Christian Academy (NC)
|Kentucky
|Derik Queen
|C
|6-9
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Maryland
|Bryson Tucker
|F
|6-7
|Bishop O'Connell High School (VA)
|Indiana
West
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|High School (Location)
|College
|Airious Bailey
|F
|6-8
|McEachern High School (GA)
|Rutgers
|Flory Bidunga
|C
|6-9
|Kokomo High School (IN)
|Kansas
|Carter Bryant
|F
|6-8
|Centennial High School (CA)
|Arizona
|Vazoumana Diallo
|G
|6-3
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Washington
|Valdez Edgecombe, Jr.
|G
|6-4
|Long Island Lutheran High School (NY)
|Baylor
|Donavan Freeman
|F
|6-7
|IMG Academy (FL)
|Syracuse
|Dylan Harper
|G
|6-5
|Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ)
|Rutgers
|Richard Johnson
|G
|6-6
|Link Academy (MO)
|Texas
|Karter Knox
|G
|6-6
|Overtime Elite Academy (GA)
|Kentucky
|Trent Perry
|G
|6-4
|Harvard-Westlake School (CA)
|Uncommitted
|Derrion Reid
|F
|6-7
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Alabama
|Aiden Sherrell
|C
|6-11
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Alabama