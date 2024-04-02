The most prestigious showcase of the top incoming talent in college basketball will take place Tuesday in Houston during the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game. Duke signee Cooper Flagg — the top-ranked player in the 2024 247Sports Top247 recruiting rankings — headlines the list of high school seniors participating in this year's annual game.

Flagg is one of two future Duke players who will be in action, joining five-star forward Isaiah Evans. Kentucky has the most McDonald's All-American selections with three (Karter Knox, Jayden Quaintance, and Boogie Fland), while North Carolina, Alabama, and Rutgers have two players each.

No high school team can have more than three selections in the McDonald's All-American Game, which prevented five-star forward and Georgia signee Asa Newell from being selected. Flagg, Derik Queen, and Liam McNeeley — Newell's teammates at Montverde Academy — will play.

When the rosters were selected for this game earlier this calendar year, Queen was one of three uncommitted players on the roster. Since, Queen has pledged his commitment to Maryland, while four-star forward Bryson Tucker committed to Indiana.

Four-star guard Trent Perry announced this week that he would be seeking a release from his National Letter of Intent after USC coach Andy Enfield left his post to take the vacant coaching job at SMU. McNeeley also requested to be released from his NLI from Indiana earlier this month and recruitment remains open.

How to watch the McDonald's All-American Game live

Date: Tuesday, April 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2024 McDonald's All-American Game rosters

East

Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College Jalil Bethea G 6-4 Archbishop Wood High School (PA) Miami (FL) John Bol C 7-1 Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Ole Miss Isaiah Evans F 6-7 North Mecklenburg High School (NC) Duke Cooper Flagg F 6-9 Montverde Academy (FL) Duke Boogie Fland G 6-2 Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY) Kentucky Ian Jackson F 6-4 Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY) North Carolina Liam McNeeley F 6-7 Montverde Academy (FL) Uncommitted Tahaad Pettiford G 5-10 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ) Auburn Drake Powell G 6-5 Northwood High School (NC) North Carolina Jayden Quaintance F 6-9 Word of God Christian Academy (NC) Kentucky Derik Queen C 6-9 Montverde Academy (FL) Maryland Bryson Tucker F 6-7 Bishop O'Connell High School (VA) Indiana

West