UConn landed a commitment from Saint Mary's star guard Aidan Mahaney in the transfer portal on Monday, giving the two-time reigning national champions a boost to its 2024-25 roster. Mahaney ranked as the No. 45 player in CBS Sports' Transfer Rankings.

Mahaney averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds during the 2023-24 campaign. The Northern California native was ranked as the No. 143 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and elected to stay close to home to play for Randy Bennett and the Gaels the last two seasons.

Mahaney is the second transfer Dan Hurley and his staff have added this offseason, joining Michigan center Tarris Reed. The No. 80-ranked player in CBS Sports Transfer rankings averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks as a sophomore under former Michigan coach Juwan Howard.

UConn also reloaded its roster with a commitment from five-star forward Liam McNeeley in the last few days. The No. 16 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports committed to UConn last weekend. The Huskies have the No. 9 recruiting class arriving, headlined by four-star guard Ahmad Nowell, four-star forward Isaiah Abraham, and McNeeley.

The Huskies are expected to lose a majority of their championship roster ahead of next season. Star guard Stephone Castle, Donovan Clingan, and Alex Karaban declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, and all-American guard Tristen Newton and guard Cam Spencer are both out of eligibility.