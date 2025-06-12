Skip to Main Content
Overall 24-12 • SEC 10-8

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels
  • Overall
    24-12
  • SEC
    10-8
Ole Miss Rebels
Last Game
Fri, Mar 28 |
@ 2 Michigan St. Spartans (30-7)
  • State Farm Arena
70
Final
73
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
5
FLA
Sat, Mar 8
L 90-71
Postseason
vs
9
ARK
Thu, Mar 13
W 83-80
@
1
AUBURN
Fri, Mar 14
L 62-57
vs
11
UNC
Fri, Mar 21
W 71-64
@
3
IOWAST
Sun, Mar 23
W 91-78
@
2
MICHST
Fri, Mar 28
L 73-70
Full Schedule
Top Rebels News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 75.3
(107th) 		76.3
(270th)
Division I 77.2
(86th) 		71.7
(171st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 18 14
Coaches 18 19
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 28
Full Rankings