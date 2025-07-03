Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-26 • WAC 2-14

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers
  • Overall
    7-26
  • WAC
    2-14
Utah Tech Trailblazers
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESP+
@ Utah Valley Wolverines (25-9)
  • Orleans Arena
57
Final
74
WAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
UTVALL
 15-1 25-9
GC
 13-3 26-8
CALBPTST
 9-7 17-15
ABIL
 8-8 16-16
SEATTLE
 8-8 14-18
TRLST
 7-9 12-20
TXARL
 6-10 13-18
SUTAH
 4-12 12-19
UTTCH
 2-14 7-26
Schedule

Regular season
vs
SUTAH
Thu, Feb 27
L 82-75
vs
CALBPTST
Sat, Mar 1
L 61-57
@
GC
Thu, Mar 6
L 90-68
vs
SEATTLE
Sat, Mar 8
L 70-65
Postseason
vs
8
SUTAH
Tue, Mar 11
W 72-65
@
1
UTVALL
Wed, Mar 12
L 74-57
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
Top Trailblazers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
WAC 69.2
(264th) 		76.1
(267th)
Division I 69.8
(285th) 		76.0
(294th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 309
