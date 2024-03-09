Halftime Report

SF Austin and Utah Tech have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. SF Austin has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Tech 34-23.

SF Austin came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Utah Tech 11-19, SF Austin 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Utah Tech had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Vaqueros by a score of 79-74 on Thursday.

Utah Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Beon Riley led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Tanner Christensen was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last game, SF Austin made sure to put some points up on the board against Southern Utah on Thursday. The Lumberjacks simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Thunderbirds 87-60 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, as SF Austin's was.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Hayman, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help SF Austin's cause all that much against Wyoming back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Nana Antwi-Boasiako, who scored nine points along with three steals.

The Trailblazers' win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-19. As for the Lumberjacks, their victory bumped their record up to 16-14.

Utah Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the ten-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Utah Tech is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 4-10 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Utah Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over SF Austin in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 10-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin and Utah Tech both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.