With six national titles, 21 Final Four appearances, and 42 regular season ACC championships, the North Carolina Tar Heels are considered to be one of the blue bloods of college basketball. The Heels are coming off a solid 2023-24 season that yielded a regular season ACC title, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a trip to the Sweet 16. UNC returns the bulk of its North Carolina basketball roster from a year ago, and head coach Hubert Davis signed another national top-10 recruiting class to fill in the holes on his North Carolina basketball lineup.

RJ Davis, who was named the ACC Player of the Year and the Jerry West Award winner last season, will return to Chapel Hill for his final season of college eligibility. His presence alone will make the Heels one of the preseason top contenders to dethrone the UConn Huskies. The coaching staff still needs to find a way to replace All-American big man Armando Bacot, and they remain in contact with multiple players in the Transfer Portal.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

The most notable departure from the North Carolina basketball roster is big man Armando Bacot. The two-time All-American and four-time All-ACC selection leaves Chapel Hill as the program's all-time leader in rebounds, games played, and double-doubles. Bacot's leadership ability cannot be understated, and his maturity and influence made the coaching transition for UNC from Roy Williams to Hubert Davis seamless.

Another key departure for UNC is forward Harrison Ingram. The 6-foot-7 standout transferred to UNC prior to last season after spending the first two years of his career at Stanford. Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels in 2023-24. Ingram may still opt to return to North Carolina, but according to reports, he has cleaned out his locker and will likely stay in the NBA Draft. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

With only a handful of players departing, head coach Hubert Davis and his staff only had a handful of available scholarships to work with. Despite only signing three high school recruits, Davis still managed to put together the ninth-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Heels also added former Belmont small forward Cade Tyson, a four-star transfer prospect.

The incoming talent is headlined by a pair of five-star high school signees, shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell. Jackson, ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country, is an explosive 6-foot-5 guard who has the ability to be an instant impact player on the defensive end of the court. Powell, the No. 10 overall prospect in the country, is also athletic and capable of making an impact on both ends of the court from Day One in Chapel Hill. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

