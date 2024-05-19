Duke reached its fourth Elite Eight over the last six NCAA Tournaments last season. The program has shown no signs of decline from going from the Coach K era to Jon Scheyer taking over as head coach. Scheyer, who played at Duke, started his coaching career under Coach K in 2013 before working his way up to head coach to begin the 2022-23 college basketball season. Duke went 27-9 in his first two seasons at the helm and reached the Elite Eight last year before falling to NC State, 76-64. The Blue Devils' incoming Duke basketball recruiting class features five five-star players from the Class of 2024, with no other program having more than three thus far per 247Sports.

Duke basketball roster departures

Scheyer will have essentially a new roster for this upcoming season as the Blue Devils lost seven players to the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal, two more to the NBA Draft, and two who ran out of eligibility. The team's top four scorers are all gone, including All-American Kyle Filipowski (16.4 ppg), as well as four-year starter Jeremy Roach (14 ppg). Filipowski is off to the NBA Draft, while Roach has transferred to Baylor.

Jared McCain (14.3 ppg) is also off to the pros, while Mark Mitchell (11.6 ppg) is headed to Missouri. That means just two players who scored a point for Duke last season are returning in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster -- neither of which were upperclassmen. While Duke did get some fifth-year seniors from the transfer portal, Scheyer will be tasked with blending together all of these moving parts, but given the talent he's working with, it's a good problem to have. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest on all of Duke's roster changes.

Duke basketball news, roster

Duke landed the No. 1 recruit in the country, Cooper Flagg, who is also one of the most exciting prospects in college basketball in recent years. The 6-foot-9 forward can shoot from the outside and score near the basket, making him an all-around threat. He's the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg is more than just an offensive player, as he's been graded as one of the best off-ball defenders and shot-blockers at his size in recent memory. Flagg starred at Montverde Academy, who went 33-0 and finished as the high school basketball national champions. Flagg had 16 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots in the final game and although he's surrounded by Division I talent, Flagg still consistently stood out as the elite option. His game should have no issues transferring to the college level and he'll likely be one of the best players in college basketball for however long he decides to remain in school. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest Duke basketball roster news.

