Kentucky hasn't won an SEC Tournament since the 2017-18 college basketball season, but a new head coach could change that. Kentucky won four straight SEC Tournament championships under coach John Calipari. However, the Wildcats have failed to win the last four SEC tournaments and are in the midst of their second-longest stretch without winning an SEC Tournament over the 21st century. Calipari making the move from Kentucky to Arkansas shocked the college basketball world, but time will tell if it was a move best for both sides. When Calipari left, nearly all of his Class of 2024 Kentucky basketball recruits did as well, leaving new head coach Mark Pope scrambling to fill his 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster. If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

No sooner had Calipari departed Kentucky that a number of Wildcats from last year's roster were on the move as well. Aaron Bradshaw was the first to commit to a new team when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Zvonimir Ivisic became the first player from last season to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is also reportedly encouraging Bradshaw's high school teammate, D.J. Wagner, to join the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal isn't the only reason the Wildcats roster will look different next season. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who were two of Kentucky's top scorers last season, are both graduating. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. There is also movement within the recruiting class, so Pope's roster is clearly far from solidified for the 2024-25 season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Although the entire Kentucky roster from last season entered the transfer portal or graduated without remaining eligibility, Pope has brought talent into Lexington in his first year as head coach. The seven players Kentucky brought in from the transfer portal rank No. 5 in the nation by 247Sports, highlighted by two top-30 transfer portal recruits by 247Sports rankings.

The Wildcats added a pair of players from the state of Oklahoma with 6-foot-11 Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison and 6-foot-5 Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh. Both were four-star recruits out of high school. Garrison averaged 7.5 points per game as a freshman and Oweh averaged 11.4 as a sophomore last year. Both bring talent with multiple years of eligibility to Lexington who could help Pope shape a culture for multiple seasons. They'll also be immediate impact players for the Wildcats in the new regime in what is becoming one of the top conferences in college basketball. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

