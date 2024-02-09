Halftime Report

Utah Tech fell flat on their face against the Mavericks last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Utah Tech has jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against the Thunderbirds.

Utah Tech came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-13, Utah Tech 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. Southern Utah is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 79-59 margin over the Vaqueros. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Trailblazers as they lost 87-66 to the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-13 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Trailblazers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trailblazers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.