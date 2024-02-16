Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Grand Canyon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Utah Tech.

Grand Canyon entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Utah Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-14, Grand Canyon 22-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Tech has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Global Credit Union Arena. Grand Canyon is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Utah Tech in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Trailblazers were able to grind out a solid win over the Lancers, taking the game 85-78.

In what's become a running theme this season, Grand Canyon gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Thunderbirds 94-65 at home. The victory was familiar territory for Grand Canyon who now have five in a row.

The Trailblazers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-2.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Grand Canyon, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Utah Tech came up short against the Antelopes when the teams last played back in January, falling 75-65. Can Utah Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 19.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.