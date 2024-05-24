Mark Pope knows what success at Kentucky basketball looks like, having helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship in 1996 while playing for Rick Pitino. Now, Pope takes over the program after John Calipari's stunning offseason departure to Arkansas and the former BYU head coach is being forced to rebuild the Kentucky basketball roster. Every remaining scholarship player from last year's squad that tied for second in the SEC entered the college basketball transfer portal and Pope has quickly worked the Arkansas basketball recruiting trail to build out a roster for next year.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

No sooner had Calipari departed Kentucky that a number of Wildcats from last year's roster were on the move as well. Aaron Bradshaw was the first to commit to a new team when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Zvonimir Ivisic became the first player from last season to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is also reportedly encouraging Bradshaw's high school teammate, D.J. Wagner, to join the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal isn't the only reason the Wildcats roster will look different next season. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who were two of Kentucky's top scorers last season, are both graduating. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. There is also movement within the recruiting class, so Pope's roster is clearly far from solidified for the 2024-25 season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope quickly went to work in the college basketball transfer portal, adding eight commitments already from experienced players who earned meaningful minutes at program's across the country. Kerr Kriisa, Brandon Garrison and Otega Oweh played in the Big 12 a season ago, while Koby Brea, Lamont Butler Jr. and Amari Williams were award-winners in solid mid-major conferences last season.

Andrew Carr averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for Wake Forest and was also a starter at Delaware. Kentucky's latest transfer portal commitment was Ansley Almonor, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fairleigh Dickinson who averaged 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. Meanwhile, in-state four-star prospect Travis Perry is choosing to honor his commitment to Kentucky and Pope also added a commitment from Noah, a three-star from Harlan County. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

