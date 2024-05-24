Arkansas basketball has a proud tradition, making six Final Fours and winning a national championship under Nolan Richardson in 1994. However, with Eric Musselman leaving for USC this offseason, the program was at a crossroads. Deep-pocketed donors decided to take a big swing, luring long-time Kentucky head coach John Calipari to Fayetteville. Now, those same deep pockets are helping fully fund an NIL collective that is helping Calipari quickly rebuild the Arkansas basketball roster. Calipari had no scholarship players in the Arkansas basketball lineup when he arrived, but he managed to add four players in the college basketball transfer portal and secure Arkansas basketball recruiting commitments from three top-25 players in the Class of 2024.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

The Razorbacks will be without their two double-digit scorers from last season when the 2024 season kicks off. Senior guard Tramon Mark (16.2 ppg) entered the transfer portal after one year at Arkansas and has since committed to Texas, his third school in three years. Fellow senior guard Khalif Battle (14.8 ppg) entered the portal the same day Arkansas finalized Calipari's deal and he has since committed to Gonzaga.

There are standout underclassmen who also won't be on the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. Junior forward Trevon Brazile (8.6 ppg) declared for the NBA Draft on April 8 before changing his mind and entering the transfer portal on May 1. Senegalese center Baye Fall has joined Kansas State, and point guard Layden Blocker is now part of the DePaul Blue Demons basketball roster. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Calipari has put in work and quickly built out what could be a capable rotation. Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas and incoming freshman Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond all followed suit as well. They were joined by FAU guard Johnnell Davis, who won AAC Player of the Year honors last year, and Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo, who was second-team All-SEC.

However, Arkansas might not be done, as they're in the mix for five-star freshman guard Daruis Acuff Jr., who is reportedly down to Arkansas and Kansas. Acuff officially visited earlier this month and should reach a decision soon with summer workouts beginning. Arkansas is also in the mix for another Kentucky transfer, with D.J. Wagner averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats last season. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

