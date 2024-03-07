Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-19, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-23

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Utah Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Trailblazers came up short against the Wildcats and fell 86-79. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Lancers, falling 88-52. UT-Rio Grande Valley found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Trailblazers have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-19 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-23.

Utah Tech strolled past the Vaqueros in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 81-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah Tech has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.