Kentucky made another another splashy addition to its transfer class on Tuesday, when former McDonald's All-American Brandon Garrison committed to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-11 center will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after showing signs of promise during his freshman year at Oklahoma State.

Garrison is ranked the No. 24 player in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings after averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 57.2% for the Cowboys in 2023-24. Though Garrison's offensive game needs to be refined before he can be considered an NBA prospect, he is already an impact defender and will add to a UK squad that is coming together with promising defensive upside.

In addition to Garrison, first-year coach Mark Pope also has a commitment from two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williams. The 6-foot-10 former Drexel star is ranked No. 58 in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings because of his defensive acumen. Garrison and Williams will give the Wildcats a stingy pair of rim protectors, and both should also have the athleticism to extend their defense to the perimeter.

Kentucky guard commitments Lamont Butler (San Diego State) and Otega Oweh (Oklahoma) are also high-impact defenders. Though Pope still has several roster spots left to fill, the composition of the Wildcats' 2024-25 roster thus far suggests a major improvement is in store after UK ranked 344th nationally in points allowed per game at 79.7 last season.