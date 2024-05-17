The Duke Blue Devils are one of college basketball's premier programs, and part of the legacy in Durham is that you're expected to reload rather than rebuild. Jon Scheyer took Duke to the Elite Eight in his second season after taking over for Mike Krzyzewski, but he'll have to replace his top four scorers from last year's squad. He has hit the Duke basketball recruiting trail hard and secured the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2024 according to the latest 247Sports rankings.

Duke basketball roster departures

Scheyer will have essentially a new roster for this upcoming season as the Blue Devils lost seven players to the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal, two more to the NBA Draft, and two who ran out of eligibility. The team's top four scorers are all gone, including All-American Kyle Filipowski (16.4 ppg), as well as four-year starter Jeremy Roach (14 ppg). Filipowski is off to the NBA Draft, while Roach has transferred to Baylor.

Jared McCain (14.3 ppg) is also off to the pros, while Mark Mitchell (11.6 ppg) is headed to Missouri. That means just two players who scored a point for Duke last season are returning in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster -- neither of which were upperclassmen. While Duke did get some fifth-year seniors from the transfer portal, Scheyer will be tasked with blending together all of these moving parts, but given the talent he's working with, it's a good problem to have. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest on all of Duke's roster changes.

Duke basketball news, roster

The cornerstone of Duke's No. 1-ranked recruiting class is Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports and the early favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward with length who is expected to make an impact at both ends. He's a three-level scorer, a willing passer, an elite off-ball defender and 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein described him as one of the best shot blockers he's ever seen for his size.

However, Flagg is far from the only blue chip that Scheyer has attracted. Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris are all top-40 prospects in the Class of 2024. Meanwhile, Scheyer also secured transfer portal commitments from Purdue wing Mason Gillis, Syracuse forward Maliq Brown and Tulane guard Sion James, who committed to the Blue Devils on May 10. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest Duke basketball roster news.

