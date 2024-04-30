On this final day of April, let's take one last look back at the season. Every spring, we take the time here at CBS Sports to reflect on which hirings paid off right away.

No, this isn't a grades post. Longtime readers know I'm a stickler about grading coaching hires so soon after they're on the job. (Give these folks time to put in some years and all that.) That said, my annual four-year-later grading — 2020's strange class is next up — will publish later this week.

This yearly appraisal is about commending the first-year coaches who did the best right away. There were 12 high-major hirings a year ago. At that level, only two in that group had certifiably really good seasons, with one of them carrying an asterisk as is. But, with such a low number, I also included two more power-conference coaches who did pretty well for themselves, big picture.

And at the mid-major level, we've got a dozen coaches who earn acclaim following tremendous debut campaigns.

A good Year 1 doesn't ensure a good Year 2 but, boy, does it help at this time of the year in the transfer portal. Of the 60-plus hires in 2023, here were the 16 who did the best in their first season at their new school.

2023-24's most immediately successful high-major hires



Texas Rodney Terry: This one barely qualifies, since Terry has been running Texas' program since Dec. 12, 2022, the day he took over (on an interim basis) after Chris Beard was suspended and ultimately fired. But I'm including Terry because he was officially hired in late March 2023, so this past season was his first as the full-time head coach after getting the Longhorns to the 2023 Elite Eight via a No. 2 seed. Last season, the Longhorns finished 21-13 (were seventh in the Big 12 at 9-9) and lost in the second round (as a 7-seed) by four points to Tennessee. Terry's coached Texas to a 43-21 record (4-2 in the NCAAs) and has been a clear success so far.

Texas Tech Grant McCasland: While TTU fans are aware of how well it went in Year 1, it kind of seems like McCasland's debut season in Lubbock went underappreciated nationally. Maybe that's because the Red Raiders were quickly dispatched in the NCAAs by NC State. But if you're Texas Tech and you make the NCAA Tournament in your first year under a new coach, that's a huge win. After the messy, short-lived Mark Adams era, McCasland guided the Red Raiders to a 23-11 season, an 11-7 record in the Big 12 and earned a No. 6 seed. McCasland and Terry were the only Year 1 high-major coaches to make the Big Dance in 2024. I'm intrigued to see how McCasland navigates a deeper Big 12 moving forward -- with a healthy backing of NIL from TTU boosters.

Grant McCasland immediately restored pride at Texas Tech with a quick rebuild. Getty Images

Two more that were close

If you were a first-year coach at a high-major program but DIDN'T make the NCAA Tournament, I can't put you in the same bucket as the teams that did get there in Year 1 under their new guys. That said, two coaches did come close and had solid seasons and/or rated well in NCAA and tempo-free metrics.



St. John's Rick Pitino: The Red Storm didn't make the NCAAs under Pitino right away, but they were the highest-rated KenPom team that didn't break through. St. John's finished 21st at KenPom and opted not to play in the NIT, concluding with a 20-13 season that ended in the Big East semifinals against dual Big East champ/future back-to-back national champion UConn. Pitino's infamous mid-February rant about his team's lack of athleticism wound up sparking a six-game winning streak that put St. John's into the bubble conversation. No tournament appearance was a semi-shock, but on balance, it was a net positive in Year 1 under Pitino.

Providence Kim English: The Friars, like St. John's, were unexpectedly not even on the "First Four out" list by the selection committee, despite the fact English's team won 21 games, had six Quad 1 victories and boasted the Big East Player of the Year (Devin Carter). Here were the NCAA Tournament teams English's group defeated last season: Creighton (twice), Wisconsin, Marquette. Had a top-20 defense as well. Also, crucially, avoided losing against former coach Ed Cooley; the Friars went 3-0 against Georgetown last season.

Mid-major noisemakers in Year 1

You don't need to make the NCAA Tournament to get recognition around these parts. Here were the small-school coaches that were exceptional in their inaugural go-rounds. Four of them did in fact dance in their first season at their new jobs. And two of those four are already on to greener pastures. We had nearly 50 mid-major switches in 2023. Eleven first-year hires stood out as immediate difference-makers.