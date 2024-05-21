The college basketball transfer portal has become crucial for almost every coach in the country, but it has been even more important for first-year head coaches like Kentucky's Mark Pope. The Wildcats lost every player from last year's Kentucky basketball roster after head coach John Calipari departed for Arkansas, so Pope and his staff have been constructing the team from scratch. Pope has already added eight players from the college basketball transfer portal to go along with three incoming freshmen. Players had until May 1 to enter the portal, and the deadline for players to remove their names from the NBA draft is May 29.

Pope takes over at a school where he won the 1996 national championship as a player. The Wildcats won the 2012 title under Calipari, but they have not reached the Final Four since 2015.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

No sooner had Calipari departed Kentucky that a number of Wildcats from last year's roster were on the move as well. Aaron Bradshaw was the first to commit to a new team when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Zvonimir Ivisic became the first player from last season to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is also reportedly encouraging Bradshaw's high school teammate, D.J. Wagner, to join the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal isn't the only reason the Wildcats roster will look different next season. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who were two of Kentucky's top scorers last season, are both graduating. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. There is also movement within the recruiting class, so Pope's roster is clearly far from solidified for the 2024-25 season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

The new Kentucky basketball lineup does not feature any scholarship holdovers from last season, with every player either transferring, graduating or declaring for the NBA draft. Pope's incoming recruiting class features former BYU signee Collin Chandler, Travis Perry and Trent Noah. They join a roster that now has eight transfers following the addition of Fairleigh Dickinson forward Ansley Almonor, who committed to Pope and the Wildcats after three seasons with the Knights.

He averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range last season, knocking down almost three triples per game. The Wildcats have a host of other experienced college basketball players on their roster, including fifth-year guards Koby Brea (Dayton), Lamont Butler (San Diego State) and Kerr Kriisa (Arizona/West Virginia). Fifth-year forwards Amari Williams (Drexel) and Andrew Carr (Delaware/Wake Forest) have also committed to play for Kentucky. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

