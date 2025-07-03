Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 25-11 • BELT 13-5

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    25-11
  • BELT
    13-5
Arkansas State Red Wolves
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESPU
@ North Texas Mean Green (27-9)
  • The Super Pit
63
Final
65
Game Recap

Sun Belt Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARKST
 13-5 25-11
TROY
 13-5 23-11
SALAB
 13-5 21-11
JMAD
 13-5 20-12
MRSHL
 12-6 20-13
APPST
 10-8 17-14
TEXST
 9-9 16-16
GASOU
 8-10 17-16
ODU
 8-10 15-20
GAST
 8-10 14-19
UL
 8-10 12-21
USM
 5-13 11-22
CSTCAR
 3-15 10-22
LAMON
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
LAMON
Fri, Feb 28
W 94-67
Postseason
vs
5
MRSHL
Sat, Mar 8
W 77-74
@
1
SALAB
Sun, Mar 9
W 74-71
@
3
TROY
Mon, Mar 10
L 94-81
vs
6
STLOU
Tue, Mar 18
W 103-78
@
2
NTEXAS
Sun, Mar 23
L 65-63
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Red Wolves News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Sun Belt 79.6
(41st) 		67.1
(54th)
Division I 79.4
(50th) 		70.2
(119th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 94
Full Rankings