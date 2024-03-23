Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 16-15, Arkansas State 16-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Arkansas State won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune last Monday. They suffered a grim 91-71 defeat to the Dukes. Arkansas State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.9% worse than the opposition.

The losing side was boosted by Freddy Hicks, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Izaiyah Nelson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Southern U. The Wildcats fell 65-53 to the Tigers on Friday. Bethune-Cook. has struggled against Grambling recently, as their contest on Friday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Bethune-Cook. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr., who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Carter-Hollinger Jr. is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Jakobi Heady, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Wolves' defeat dropped their record down to 18-16. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 17-16.

Arkansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Arkansas State in mind: they have a solid 19-13-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 153 points.

