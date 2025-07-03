Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 16-16 • MIDAM 9-9

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan Eagles
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    16-16
  • MIDAM
    9-9
Eastern Michigan Eagles
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (25-9)
  • Rocket Arena
75
Final
81
Game Recap

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
AKRON
 17-1 28-7
MIAOH
 14-4 25-9
KENTST
 11-7 24-12
TOLEDO
 10-8 18-15
OHIO
 10-8 16-16
EMICH
 9-9 16-16
WMICH
 9-9 12-20
BGREEN
 8-10 14-18
CMICH
 7-11 14-17
BALLST
 7-11 14-17
BUFF
 4-14 9-22
NILL
 2-16 6-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NILL
Sat, Feb 22
W 79-76
vs
BGREEN
Tue, Feb 25
L 65-60
vs
CMICH
Fri, Feb 28
W 84-73
@
OHIO
Tue, Mar 4
W 83-79
@
KENTST
Fri, Mar 7
L 76-70
Postseason
@
2
MIAOH
Thu, Mar 13
L 81-75
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    NCAAM Booth Recap: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (2/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Eagles News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mid-American 75.4
(102nd) 		77.1
(290th)
Division I 73.6
(186th) 		76.5
(304th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 268
Full Rankings