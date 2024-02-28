Halftime Report

Eastern Michigan is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Eastern Michigan leads 35-32 over the Broncos.

Eastern Michigan came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Western Michigan 10-17, Eastern Michigan 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-56 win over the Cardinals.

Even though Western Michigan has not done well against the Bulls recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Broncos were the clear victor by a 91-72 margin over the Bulls. That's two games straight that Western Michigan has won by exactly 19 points.

The Eagles' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-16. As for the Broncos, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-17.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Western Michigan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Eastern Michigan's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Eastern Michigan ended up a good deal behind the Broncos in their previous matchup back in January, losing 73-56. Will Eastern Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Western Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.