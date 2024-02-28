Halftime Report
Eastern Michigan is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Eastern Michigan leads 35-32 over the Broncos.
Eastern Michigan came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Western Michigan 10-17, Eastern Michigan 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
What to Know
Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-56 win over the Cardinals.
Even though Western Michigan has not done well against the Bulls recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Broncos were the clear victor by a 91-72 margin over the Bulls. That's two games straight that Western Michigan has won by exactly 19 points.
The Eagles' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-16. As for the Broncos, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-17.
Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Western Michigan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Eastern Michigan's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).
Eastern Michigan ended up a good deal behind the Broncos in their previous matchup back in January, losing 73-56. Will Eastern Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Western Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145 points.
Series History
Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 23, 2024 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 21, 2023 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 10, 2023 - Western Michigan 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Mar 01, 2022 - Western Michigan 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 79
- Mar 05, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Western Michigan 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 77 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 93 vs. Western Michigan 67