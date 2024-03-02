Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 14-14, Eastern Michigan 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) and the Eagles are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Bowling Green typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami (Ohio) proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 66-58 win over the Falcons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan posted their closest victory since January 6th on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Broncos and snuck past 70-67.

The RedHawks' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-14. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-16 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami (Ohio) strolled past the Eagles when the teams last played back in January by a score of 71-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Ohio) since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.