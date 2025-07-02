Last Game
Thu, Mar 27 |
TBS
@ 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
- Chase Center
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
7
|
vs
3
|
vs
13
|
vs
12
|
@
1
-
Buzz Williams's most successful teams at Texas A&M had lineup continuity, he needs to get back to that at Maryland
If Maryland wants to play a physical brand of basketball like Michigan State did last year, Buzz Williams should embrace faster place like Tom Izzo has
College basketball analyst Mike LaTulip says Maryland's identify under Buzz Williams can't just be rebounding their own misses
2025 NBA Draft: Pelicans, Joe Dumars Make Reckless Trade for Derik Queen
Derik Queen Selected No. 13 Overall by Pelicans | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
Top NBA Draft Prospects Player Comps: Derik Queen (Maryland)
Former Maryland player Matt Raydo shares details on the Maryland alumni team Shell Shock playing in The Basketball Tournament
Former Maryland player Matt Raydo recalls playing with all-time Terp great Joe Smith and his first game against Georgetown
Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard continued to tell players throughout the NCAA Tournament run that he was going to stay at Maryland
Maryland's NIL situation lagged behind other Big10 schools by relying on volunteers
Former Maryland point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is saying that Maryland's NIL collective is not honoring his contract
Forward Chase Foster is a potential riser in the recruiting rankings and has the attention of the Maryland coaching staff
Maryland head coach Buzz Williams was able to land five-star recruit Darius Adams despite having no pre-existing relationship
Highly touted high school recruit Junior County will be a top target for Buzz Williams and Maryland
Is it too late for Buzz Williams and the Maryland Basketball staff to get in on top recruit Jordan Smith? Colby Giacubeno thinks they'll still try
Maryland coach Buzz Williams says the team's offseason theme will be "Compound UMD" and will focus on growing as a team
New Maryland head coach Buzz Williams wants to start the summer with an orientation to bond with players
Maryland coach Buzz Williams is proud of his program's player retention rate in the transfer portal era
New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player
New Maryland head coach talks about bringing players with him from Texas A&M
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
77.7
(63rd)
|
70.7
(123rd)
|Division I
|
81.1
(26th)
|
67.2
(45th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|9
|2
|Coaches
|9
|3
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|10
|—