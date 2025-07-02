Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 27-9 • BIG10 14-6

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    27-9
  • BIG10
    14-6
Maryland Terrapins
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 27 |
TBS
@ 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
  • Chase Center
71
Final
87
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NWEST
Sat, Mar 8
W 74-61
Postseason
vs
7
ILL
Fri, Mar 14
W 88-65
vs
3
MICH
Sat, Mar 15
L 81-80
vs
13
GC
Fri, Mar 21
W 81-49
vs
12
COLOST
Sun, Mar 23
W 72-71
@
1
FLA
Thu, Mar 27
L 87-71
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Buzz Williams's most successful teams at Texas A&M had lineup continuity, he needs to get back to that at Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    If Maryland wants to play a physical brand of basketball like Michigan State did last year, Buzz Williams should embrace faster place like Tom Izzo has

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    College basketball analyst Mike LaTulip says Maryland's identify under Buzz Williams can't just be rebounding their own misses

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    2025 NBA Draft: Pelicans, Joe Dumars Make Reckless Trade for Derik Queen

  • Image thumbnail
    5:27

    Derik Queen Selected No. 13 Overall by Pelicans | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Top NBA Draft Prospects Player Comps: Derik Queen (Maryland)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Former Maryland player Matt Raydo shares details on the Maryland alumni team Shell Shock playing in The Basketball Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Former Maryland player Matt Raydo recalls playing with all-time Terp great Joe Smith and his first game against Georgetown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard continued to tell players throughout the NCAA Tournament run that he was going to stay at Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Maryland's NIL situation lagged behind other Big10 schools by relying on volunteers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Former Maryland point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is saying that Maryland's NIL collective is not honoring his contract

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Forward Chase Foster is a potential riser in the recruiting rankings and has the attention of the Maryland coaching staff

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Maryland head coach Buzz Williams was able to land five-star recruit Darius Adams despite having no pre-existing relationship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Highly touted high school recruit Junior County will be a top target for Buzz Williams and Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Is it too late for Buzz Williams and the Maryland Basketball staff to get in on top recruit Jordan Smith? Colby Giacubeno thinks they'll still try

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Maryland coach Buzz Williams says the team's offseason theme will be "Compound UMD" and will focus on growing as a team

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    New Maryland head coach Buzz Williams wants to start the summer with an orientation to bond with players

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Maryland coach Buzz Williams is proud of his program's player retention rate in the transfer portal era

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    New Maryland head coach talks about bringing players with him from Texas A&M

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Terrapins News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 77.7
(63rd) 		70.7
(123rd)
Division I 81.1
(26th) 		67.2
(45th)

Inside Maryland Sports Radio

ims-radio-1400x1400.jpg
Fear the Podcast: NBA Draft recap - Derik Queen to New Orleans! Plus, Julian Reese heads to LA & Selton Miguel to Utah
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 9 2
Coaches 9 3
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 10
Full Rankings