Overall 20-12 • USA 9-9

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

  • Overall
    20-12
  • USA
    9-9
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders (22-12)
  • Propst Arena
75
Final / 2OT
77
Game Recap

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 13-5 28-7
MTSU
 12-6 22-12
JAXST
 12-6 23-13
KENSAW
 10-8 19-14
NMEXST
 10-8 17-15
LATECH
 9-9 20-12
WKY
 8-10 17-15
UTEP
 7-11 18-15
SAMHOU
 6-12 13-19
FIU
 3-15 10-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
MTSU
Thu, Feb 20
W 85-74
@
WKY
Sat, Feb 22
L 64-63
@
SAMHOU
Sat, Mar 1
W 90-66
vs
NMEXST
Thu, Mar 6
L 67-55
vs
UTEP
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-58
Postseason
@
3
MTSU
Thu, Mar 13
L 77-75 / 2OT
Full Schedule
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Conference USA 69.0
(272nd) 		68.9
(85th)
Division I 73.9
(175th) 		68.4
(66th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 126
Full Rankings